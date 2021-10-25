Standard Chartered : HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit and $2 bln buyback

* Q3 profit rises to $5.4 bln on better loan outlook
* Costs set to increase to $32 bln as inflation bites
* $2 billion share buyback to begin shortly
(Adds details)
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings
reported a surprise 74% rise in third quarter profit as concerns
about pandemic-related bad loan receded, allowing it to announce
a share buyback of $2 billion.
HSBC however said its cost projections for 2022 had
increased to $32 billion from $31 billion, due to the pressures
of inflation.
"While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk
environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are
behind us," Chief Executive Neil Quinn said in the results
statement on Monday.
Quinn, who was confirmed in the role in 2020 just as the
pandemic-induced economic crisis began, is betting on Asia to
drive growth, by moving global executives there and ploughing
billions into the lucrative wealth business.
The bank posted pretax profit of $5.4 billion for the
quarter to September, versus $3.1 billion a year earlier and the
$3.78 billion average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by HSBC.
HSBC released $700 million in cash it had put aside in case
pandemic-related bad loans spiked, as opposed to the same time a
year ago when it took an $800 million charge in expectation of
such soured debts.
In reality economic conditions have improved while loans
have performed better than expected, the bank said.
The results from the London-headquartered bank come as
rivals such as Citigroup are riding a M&A boom https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-banks-beat-profit-estimates-economic-rebound-red-hot-markets-2021-10-14,
while fending off weakness in the lending business.
HSBC's investment banking business however saw income fall
compared to the same period a year ago as its global debt
business in particular softened.
It is the second big British lender to report strong results
for the quarter, after Barclays on Thursday doubled
profits on the back of a strong performance from its investment
bank advisory business.
HSBC's London-listed shares have gained 15% so far this year
versus a 5% rise in shares of Asia-focussed rival Standard
Chartered, while Barclays is up 35% and
U.S.-listed Citi has put on 16%.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in
London; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)