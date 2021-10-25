Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Standard Chartered PLC
  News
  Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered : HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit and $2 bln buyback

10/25/2021 | 12:18am EDT
* Q3 profit rises to $5.4 bln on better loan outlook

* Costs set to increase to $32 bln as inflation bites

* $2 billion share buyback to begin shortly (Adds details)

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings reported a surprise 74% rise in third quarter profit as concerns about pandemic-related bad loan receded, allowing it to announce a share buyback of $2 billion.

HSBC however said its cost projections for 2022 had increased to $32 billion from $31 billion, due to the pressures of inflation.

"While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Chief Executive Neil Quinn said in the results statement on Monday.

Quinn, who was confirmed in the role in 2020 just as the pandemic-induced economic crisis began, is betting on Asia to drive growth, by moving global executives there and ploughing billions into the lucrative wealth business.

The bank posted pretax profit of $5.4 billion for the quarter to September, versus $3.1 billion a year earlier and the $3.78 billion average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by HSBC.

HSBC released $700 million in cash it had put aside in case pandemic-related bad loans spiked, as opposed to the same time a year ago when it took an $800 million charge in expectation of such soured debts.

In reality economic conditions have improved while loans have performed better than expected, the bank said.

The results from the London-headquartered bank come as rivals such as Citigroup are riding a M&A boom https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-banks-beat-profit-estimates-economic-rebound-red-hot-markets-2021-10-14, while fending off weakness in the lending business.

HSBC's investment banking business however saw income fall compared to the same period a year ago as its global debt business in particular softened.

It is the second big British lender to report strong results for the quarter, after Barclays on Thursday doubled profits on the back of a strong performance from its investment bank advisory business.

HSBC's London-listed shares have gained 15% so far this year versus a 5% rise in shares of Asia-focussed rival Standard Chartered, while Barclays is up 35% and U.S.-listed Citi has put on 16%. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.08% 199.3 Delayed Quote.35.57%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1.30% 491.1 Delayed Quote.4.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 967 M - -
Net income 2021 2 545 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 20 700 M 20 722 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 84 740
Free-Float 93,5%
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC4.94%20 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484