Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered PLC    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31/8/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 06:50am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31/8/2020 Attachments HKEX-EPS_20200904_9431864_0.PDF

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 10:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
06:50aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
09/03HSBC : Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, ..
RE
09/03ONBOARDING DURING COVID : new hires grapple with office politics from home
RE
09/02Foreign investors buy China bonds for 21st straight month
RE
09/02Citi Gets Domestic Fund Custody License in China
DJ
08/31Dubai plans comeback to debt markets amid sharp economic downturn
RE
08/28STANDARD CHARTERED : Visa and Standard Chartered Partner to Promote e-Commerce P..
AQ
08/28STANDARD CHARTERED : Notice of Availability to Non-Registered Holders
PU
08/27Standard Chartered Pakistan announces H1 2020 results
AQ
08/27STANDARD CHARTERED : Notice of Availability to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 117 M - -
Net income 2020 894 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 15 471 M 15 466 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 85 389
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,34 $
Last Close Price 4,91 $
Spread / Highest target 79,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-47.98%15 466
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.08%308 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.83%240 503
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.14%222 321
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.06%175 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.60%133 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group