Standard Chartered : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31/8/2020
09/04/2020 | 06:50am EDT
Standard Chartered plc published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 10:49:04 UTC
Sales 2020
15 117 M
-
-
Net income 2020
894 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
17,6x
Yield 2020
2,09%
Capitalization
15 471 M
15 466 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,02x
Nbr of Employees
85 389
Free-Float
93,9%
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
6,34 $
Last Close Price
4,91 $
Spread / Highest target
79,0%
Spread / Average Target
28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,38%
