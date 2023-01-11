Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:30:48 2023-01-11 am EST
688.30 GBX   +0.07%
03:14aStandard Chartered Reviewing Aviation Finance Arm Ownership
MT
03:11aStandard Chartered Mulling Alternative Ownership for Aviation Business
DJ
02:59aStandard Chartered scouts for alternate options for aviation finance unit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered Mulling Alternative Ownership for Aviation Business

01/11/2023 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe


Standard Chartered PLC said Wednesday that it was exploring alternatives for the future ownership of its global aircraft leasing and financing operation.

The London-based lender said that the aviation fleet represents around 2% of total group income and around 1% of group risk weighted assets. In 2021, Standard had reported a total operating income of $14.71 billion.

"We believe that a new owner can drive the next phase of growth whilst we continue to focus on our commitment to improve shareholder returns and delivering on our 2024 targets," said Simon Cooper, chief executive of corporate, commercial and institutional banking, and Europe and Americas.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 0311ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.20% 686.4 Delayed Quote.10.51%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.13% 59.01 Real-time Quote.-0.41%
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
03:14aStandard Chartered Reviewing Aviation Finance Arm Ownership
MT
03:11aStandard Chartered Mulling Alternative Ownership for Aviation Business
DJ
02:59aStandard Chartered scouts for alternate options for aviation finance unit
RE
01/10Standard Chartered-We've appointed Dr John Murton CMG as Senior Sustainability Advisor
AQ
01/10Standard Chartered Submits Final Terms for Issuance of $2.5 Billion Bonds, Requests Tra..
MT
01/09Standard Chartered Is First Foreign Bank to Join China's Treasury Bond Futures Trading
MT
01/09Philippines sells $3 bln global bond in triple-tranche deal
RE
01/09Standard Chartered : Issuer Document
PU
01/09INDIA RUPEE-Rupee at 1-month high as U.S. data stokes smaller Fed hike hopes
RE
01/08Philippines launches benchmark-sized global bond offer - term sheet
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 332 M - -
Net income 2022 3 126 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 24 244 M 24 244 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 8,37 $
Average target price 9,07 $
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC10.51%24 244
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.44%406 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%273 725
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.66%161 412