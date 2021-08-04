Standard Chartered : Nigeria picks international banks for eurobond issue to finance deficit

ABUJA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Nigerian government on
Wednesday picked JPMorgan, Citigroup, Standard
Chartered and Goldman Sachs as international bookrunners
on a forthcoming eurobond issue, the country's debt office said.
The eurobonds are aimed at raising funds for external
borrowing of 2.343 trillion naira earmarked in the 2021 spending
plan to partly finance the government's deficit, the Debt
Management Office (DMO) said.
"Whilst the government expects a successful outing, it will
be mindful of costs and risks in terms of tenor and pricing in
determining the amount of eurobonds to issue," the DMO said.
The DMO said proceeds from the bond sale will be used to
fund various projects in the budget with the resultant inflow of
foreign exchange into the country which will boost Nigeria's
dollar reserves and support the naira currency.
Nigeria had planned a eurobond issue early last year after
its sixth sale in 2018 where it raised $2.86 billion. But it
decided to defer the 2020 sale due to the turmoil caused by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Its parliament last month approved the external borrowing of
about $6.2 billion through the issuance of a eurobond. The
government has said it wanted to moderate debt servicing costs
by accessing relatively cheaper funds abroad, as global interest
rates fall below 2020 levels while local rates rise.
Nigeria emerged from its second recession since 2016 in the
fourth quarter of last year, but growth is fragile. The
government expects a 2021 budget deficit of 5.6 trillion naira
to be financed largely from foreign and local borrowings.
($1 = 411.00 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha
Editing by Chris Reese and David Evans)