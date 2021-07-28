Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Standard Chartered PLC
  News
  Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/27 11:35:39 am
430.9 GBX   -0.60%
02:23aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
01:17aSummer's gasoline recovery could fizzle on rising infection cases
RE
07/27AMAZON COM : Dollar edges lower as investors await Fed meeting outcome
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered : Notification of Major Holdings

Standard Chartered : Notification of Major Holdings

07/28/2021 | 02:23am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 06:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 987 M - -
Net income 2021 2 018 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 18 680 M 18 679 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 82 084
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,00 $
Average target price 7,66 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-7.21%18 679
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.34%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.31%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.57%184 901