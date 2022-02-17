Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/16 11:35:02 am
548.6 GBX   -0.62%
12:21aStandard Chartered Posts Quarterly Profit
DJ
12:04aFULL YEAR - PRESS RELEASE : Results (17 February 2022, PDF)
PU
12:04aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Full Year - Annual Report (17 February 2022, PDF)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Standard Chartered Posts Quarterly Profit

02/17/2022 | 12:21am EST
By Yifan Wang

Standard Chartered PLC said Thursday that it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, thanks to higher income from its financial-markets business and better cost efficiency.

The Asia-focused bank posted underlying pretax profit of $139 million, compared with a loss of $192 million in the same period in 2020, one of its worst quarters since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Fourth-quarter operating income rose 4.1% to $3.33 billion, after the bank resumed topline growth in the previous quarter for the first time since 2019. The growth was driven by higher income from its financial-markets operations such as trading and financing services.

Net interest income fell to $1.70 billion from $1.76 billion due to a 0.05 percentage point decline in net interest margin to 1.19%.

For 2022, the bank maintained its previous guidance that income will grow in the 5%-7% range, while interest-rate increases by global central banks may provide some additional support.

The lender targets a compound annual growth rate of 8%-10% for 2022-24 income, driven by rising interest rates.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 0020ET

