    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 12:35:23 pm
505.8 GBX   +2.20%
12:58aStanChart Q3 profit doubles as bad loans shrink
RE
12:56aStandard Chartered Profit Rose 44% in Third Quarter
DJ
12:29a3Q 2021 - Results (2 November 2021, PDF)
PU
Standard Chartered Profit Rose 44% in Third Quarter

11/02/2021 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong

Standard Chartered PLC's underlying pretax profit rose 44% to $1.075 billion for the third quarter, continuing on a recovery path as its operating income returned to growth and credit impairments eased further.

The bank's operating income rose 7.0% from a year earlier to $3.765 billion, as strong business momentum more than offset a lower net interest margin.

Credit impairment was $107 million for the quarter, down $246 million thanks to an improving economic backdrop, it said Tuesday, though its net interest margin fell 7 basis points on a normalized basis.

The bank said that it expects credit impairment to remain low in the fourth quarter, and that its income for 2021 will be similar to last year's on a constant currency basis. From next year, the bank says income growth should return to the 5%-7% guidance range.

Another Asia-focused bank, HSBC Holdings PLC, said last week that its third-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 0056ET

