Standard Chartered : Proposed Standard Chartered 2023 Sharesave Plan for approval by shareholders at the AGM on 3 May 2023

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

CLIFFORD CHANCE LLP

THE STANDARD CHARTERED 2023 SHARESAVE

PLAN

Adopted by the board of the Company on 24 March 2023

Approved by shareholders of the Company on [•]

CONTENTS

Rule

Page

1. Definitions and Interpretation ........................................................................................... 2

2. Eligibility ........................................................................................................................... 4

3. Invitations .......................................................................................................................... 5

4. Applications ....................................................................................................................... 6

5. Scaling Back ...................................................................................................................... 6

6. Option Price ....................................................................................................................... 7

7. Grant of Options ................................................................................................................ 8

8. Limits ................................................................................................................................. 9

9. Exercise of Options ......................................................................................................... 11

10. Leavers and Deceased Participants ................................................................................. 13

11. Takeovers and Other Corporate Events ........................................................................... 15

12. Adjustment of Options .................................................................................................... 17

13. Alterations ....................................................................................................................... 18

14. Cash Equivalent, Phantom Options and Notional Savings ............................................. 19

15. Miscellaneous .................................................................................................................. 21

1.

DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

The purpose of the Plan is to enable employees and directors to share in the success of the Company.

1.1

In this Plan, unless the context otherwise requires:

"Approved Option" means an option granted in accordance with Schedule 1 to the Plan;

"Associated Company" means an associated company of the Company as described in paragraph 47 of Schedule 3 except for the purpose of Rule 10.2(d) and 10.6 (Meaning of ceasing employment) when that expression shall have the meaning described in paragraph 35 of Schedule 3;

"Assumed Interest Rate" means a notional fixed rate of interest which, unless otherwise determined by the Board before the Invitation Date, shall be the rate of interest (or, as the case may be, the number of bonus contributions) which would be payable on a certified contractual savings contract taken out under the UK SAYE Scheme at that time and which shall in no event exceed the rate of interest (or, as the case may be, the number of bonus contributions) payable on such a certified contractual savings contract;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of the Board or a duly authorised person, or any successor entity;

"Company" means Standard Chartered PLC (registered in England and Wales with registered number 966425);

"Connected Person" means a connected person as defined by section 993 of the Income Tax Act 2007;

"Contribution" means a contribution under a Savings Contract;

"Control" means control within the meaning of section 719 of ITEPA;

"CTA 2010" means the Corporation Tax Act 2010;

"dealing day" means a dealing day of either the London Stock Exchange or any other securities exchange on which Shares are quoted and from which the Option Price is determined;

"Eligible Employee" means a person who satisfies the conditions described in Rule 2.1 (General rule on eligibility);

"Exchange Rate" in relation to an amount of money in sterling shall be calculated by reference to the mid-closing exchange rate for the relevant local currency published in the Financial Times (or such other newspaper or online site as the Board may select from time to time) on the day in question (or if not published on that day, the last preceding day of publication);

"Grant Date" means the date on which an Option is granted;

"Group Member" means the Company, any Subsidiary, and any Associated Company;

"HMRC" means HM Revenue and Customs;

"Hong Kong Listing Rules" means the Listing Rules published by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong;

"Invitation" means an invitation to apply for an Option as described in Rule 3 (Invitations);

"Invitation Date" means the date on which an Invitation is issued pursuant to Rule 3 (Invitations);

"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003;

"Listing Rules" means the Listing Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority;

"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any successor to that company;

"Maturity Date" means the earliest due date for repayment of the relevant Savings Contract and from which date an Option is normally exercisable;

"Option" means a right to acquire Shares or notional Shares granted under the Plan;

"Option Price" means the price at which Shares may be acquired on the exercise of an Option as determined under Rule 6 (Option Price);

"Participant" means a person who holds an Option including their personal representatives;

"Participating Company" means:

(a) the Company; and

(b) any Subsidiary designated by the Board;

"Participating Territory" means a territory in which the Board has resolved that the Plan shall for the time being be operated;

"Plan" means the Standard Chartered 2023 Sharesave Plan as amended from time to time;

"Restriction" means a restriction as defined in paragraph 48(3) of Schedule 3;

"Rule" means a rule of the Plan;

"Savings Body" means a person nominated by the Board to whom contributions are payable under the terms of a Savings Contract;

"Savings Contract" means an agreement approved by the Board to pay regular contributions to a Savings Body;

"Schedule 3" means Schedule 3 to ITEPA;

"Shares" means fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company;

"Special Schedule" means a Schedule to the Plan (if any) which is adopted by the Board in relation to any jurisdiction in which the Plan is operated in order to take account of local tax, labour, exchange control or securities law, as amended from time to time;

"Subsidiary" means a body corporate which is a subsidiary (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006) of the Company and of which the Company has Control;

"TUPE 2006" means the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006;

"US Tax" means taxation under the tax rules of the United States of America; and

"US Taxpayer" means a person who is subject to US Tax,

and expressions not defined in this Plan have the same meanings as they have in Schedule 3.

1.2 Any reference in the Plan to any enactment includes a reference to that enactment as from time to time modified, extended or re-enacted.

1.3 Words importing a singular number mean and include the plural number and vice versa, unless the context clearly indicates to the contrary.

1.4 Expressions in italics and headings are for guidance only and do not form part of the Plan.

2. ELIGIBILITY

2.1 General rule on eligibility (a) An individual is eligible to be invited to apply for an Option only if: (i) they are either an employee (but not a director) of a Participating Company or a director of a Participating Company within a Participating Territory who is required to work for the company for at least 25 hours a week (excluding meal breaks); and (ii) they either satisfy the condition in Rule 2.2 (Individuals eligible) or are nominated by the Board for this purpose; and



(b)the amount of their monthly contribution to be paid under the Savings Contract proposed to be made in connection with the Option, determined in accordance with Rule 3.3, is no less than the minimum permitted amount under Schedule 1, translated, in the case of Options not granted under Schedule 1, into local currency at the Exchange Rate for the Invitation Date.