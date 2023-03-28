Advanced search
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
2023-03-28
596.80 GBX   +0.74%
09:29aStandard Chartered : Proposed Standard Chartered 2023 Sharesave Plan for approval by shareholders at the AGM on 3 May 2023
PU
09:19aStandard Chartered : Proposed new Articles of Association for approval by shareholders at the AGM on 3 May 2023 (blacklined)
PU
09:09aStandard Chartered : Proposed new Articles of Association for approval by shareholders at the AGM on 3 May 2023
PU
Standard Chartered : Proposed new Articles of Association for approval by shareholders at the AGM on 3 May 2023 (blacklined)

03/28/2023 | 09:19am EDT
No. 966425

THE COMPANIES ACTS

________________________________________

PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________ __

Articles of Association

OF

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

__________________________________________________________________________ __

6 May 1993

Amended 3 December 1993

Amended 5 May 1994

Amended 9 May 1996

Amended 8 May 1997

Amended 11 May 2000

Amended 18 January 2001

Amended 3 May 2001

Amended 2 May 2002

Amended 8 May 2003

Amended 5 May 2005

Amended 7 May 2008

Amended 7 May 2009

Amended 7 May 2010

Amended 6 May 2020

Amended 3 May 2023

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

CONTENTS

Page

1.

Exclusion of other regulations

9

2.

Definitions

9

3.

Limited Liability

14

4.

Change of Name

14

5.

Rights attached to shares

14

6.

Redeemable shares

14

7.

Preference shares

1415

8.

Variation of rights

4041

9.

Pari passu issues

4142

10.

Shares

4142

11.

Payment of commission

4142

12.

Trusts not recognised

4142

13.

Uncertificated Shares

42

14.

Right to a share certificate

44

15.

Replacement of share certificates

4445

16.

Sealing of certificates

4445

17.

Share certificates sent at holder's risk

45

18.

Company's lien on shares not fully paid

4546

19.

Enforcing lien by sale

4546

20.

Application of proceeds of sale

4546

21.

Calls

46

22.

Timing of calls

4647

23.

Liability of joint holders

4647

24.

Interest due on non-payment

4647

25.

Sums due on allotment treated as calls

4647

26.

Power to differentiate

47

27.

Payment of calls in advance

47

28.

Notice if call or instalment not paid

4748

29.

Form of notice

4748

30.

Forfeiture if non-compliance with notice

4748

31.

Notice after forfeiture

48

32.

Sale of forfeited shares

48

33.

Arrears to be paid notwithstanding forfeiture

4849

34.

Statutory declaration as for forfeiture

4849

35.

Suspension of rights where non-disclosure of interest

49

36.

Transfer

5152

37.

Execution of transfer

5253

38.

Right to decline registration of partly paid shares

5253

39.

Other rights to decline registration

5253

40.

No fee for registration

5354

41.

Power of sale of shares held by untraced shareholders

5354

42.

Transmission on death

5556

43.

Entry of transmission in register

5556

44.

Election of person entitled by transmission

5556

45.

Rights of person entitled by transmission

5657

46.

Subdivision

5657

47.

Fractions

5657

48.

Participation in General Meetings

57

49.

Electronic Facilities and Satellite Meetings

5758

50.

Omission or non-receipt of notice

5859

51.

PostponementChanges to Arrangements of General Meetings

5859

52.

Quorum

5960

53.

Procedure if quorum not present

5960

54.

Security Arrangements 59, health and safety and access arrangements

60

55.

Chairman of general meeting

6061

56.

Orderly Conduct

6062

57.

Entitlement to attend and speak

6062

58.

Adjournments

6162

59.

Notice of adjournment

6163

60.

Amendments to Resolutions

6263

61.

Amendments Ruled Out of Order

6263

62.

Votes of members

6264

63.

Method of voting

6264

64.

Votes not to be counted

6365

65.

Procedure if poll demanded

6365

66.

When poll to be taken

6465

67.

Continuance of other business after poll demand

6465

68.

Votes of joint holders

6465

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 13:18:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 629 M - -
Net income 2023 3 404 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,22x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 20 448 M 20 448 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 82 319
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-4.82%20 448
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%378 192
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%220 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 105
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%141 527
