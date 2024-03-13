SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS DATED 13 MARCH 2024 Standard Chartered PLC (Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425) Standard Chartered Bank (Incorporated with limited liability in England by Royal Charter with reference number ZC18) U.S.$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme This supplement (the "Supplementary Prospectus", which definition shall include all information incorporated by reference herein) to the base prospectus dated 15 June 2023 (the "Base Prospectus", which definition includes the base prospectus and all information incorporated by reference therein), as supplemented by the supplementary prospectuses dated 28 July 2023, 4 September 2023, 26 October 2023 28 December 2023 and 23 February 2024, constitutes a supplementary prospectus for the purposes of Article 23 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"), and is prepared in connection with the U.S.$77,500,000,000 debt issuance programme (the "Programme") established by Standard Chartered PLC ("SCPLC") and Standard Chartered Bank ("SCB") (each of SCPLC and SCB in such capacity an "Issuer" and together the "Issuers"). Terms defined in the Base Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Supplementary Prospectus. This Supplementary Prospectus is supplemental to, updates, must be read in conjunction with, and forms part of, the Base Prospectus and any other supplements to the Base Prospectus issued by the Issuers from time to time. This Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the FCA, as the United Kingdom competent authority under the UK Prospectus Regulation, as a supplement to the Base Prospectus in compliance with the UK Prospectus Regulation. The Issuers accept responsibility for the information contained in this Supplementary Prospectus. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuers, the information contained in this Supplementary Prospectus is in accordance with the facts and makes no omission likely to affect its import. 1. PURPOSE OF THIS SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS The purpose of this Supplementary Prospectus is to: incorporate by reference the announcement by SCPLC dated 12 March 2024 entitled "Standard Chartered announces changes to its Group Management Team" (the "SCPLC MT Announcement"); and 1 -

incorporate certain information within the section entitled "Standard Chartered PLC" in the Base Prospectus. NEW DOCUMENT INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

The SCPLC MT Announcement, which has been (a) previously published and (b) filed with the FCA, is hereby incorporated in, and forms part of, this Supplementary Prospectus. CHANGES TO THE SECTION ENTITLED "STANDARD CHARTERED PLC"

Management Team

As noted in the SCPLC MT Announcement, Roberto Hoornweg, currently Global Head, Financial Markets has been appointed Co-Head of Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) (previously Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking (CCIB)) effective 1 April 2024.

Roberto Hoornweg joined Standard Chartered Bank as Global Head, Financial Markets (FM) in January 2017. The FM business serves to provide Standard Chartered's clients with markets related services across Foreign Exchange, Interest Rates, Commodities, Financing and Securities Services, Aviation Finance; and a fully integrated primary and secondary Credit solutions suite across bonds, loans, structured credit and structured finance. Roberto is also responsible for the Global Research and Resource Management & Analytics (RMA) groups. RMA includes the desks that manage XVA, Funding for FM and the Modelling & Analytics Group. He is a member of the Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking Management Team and is based in Singapore as of February 2023. Roberto is a seasoned financial markets professional. He joined from Brevan Howard Asset Management where he was a partner leading the Brevan Howard Liquid Portfolio Strategies funds business. Before that, he spent three years at UBS Investment Bank in London leading the global Securities Distribution business and then co-heading the global Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities division. Roberto's financial markets experience was honed during his 17-year career at Morgan Stanley where he held various senior roles in fixed income derivatives, led the global Emerging Markets Fixed Income & FX business, and was latterly Head of Global Interest Rates, Credit and Currencies. Roberto graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science with a major in Economics. 4. GENERAL A copy of the document incorporated by reference in this Supplementary Prospectus may be obtained (without charge) from the website of the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange at: http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.htmland is available, during usual business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted), for inspection at the registered office of the Issuers and at the office of the Issuing and Paying Agent, as set out in the Base Prospectus. This Supplementary Prospectus and a copy of the document incorporated 2 -