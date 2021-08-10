Log in
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
Standard Chartered : StanChart CEO says companies must act on climate change, can't bank on governments

08/10/2021
FILE PHOTO: A woman walking down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Companies should not rely on governments to reach agreement at a global summit on climate change this year, but rather take more action themselves, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said on Tuesday.

The United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26) is due to take place in Scotland in November, aiming to wring much more ambitious climate action from nations.

"Governments have not nailed this problem," Winters said at an online industry event.

He added that while he was optimistic going into COP26, "we have to prepare for the eventuality either there isn't agreement or there is agreement but the enforcement mechanisms are weak."

His comments come on the heels of a U.N. science report which has warned that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control.

Winters is chair of a private-sector initiative called the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, which aims to set standards and encourage the developments of carbon trading schemes outside those managed by governments like the EU.

He said such schemes would help projects that can reduce carbon emissions to get funding, and also influence companies to make more environmentally sustainable decisions by putting a price on carbon.

StanChart has said it aims to reach net zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2030 and have the companies it finances reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 927 M - -
Net income 2021 2 481 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,07x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 20 008 M 20 028 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 84 740
Free-Float 93,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Average target price 7,73 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-1.44%20 028
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.81%470 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.18%337 858
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.20%200 270
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%188 397
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.11.63%151 436