Standard Chartered : StanChart third-quarter profit slumps 40% on higher credit impairment

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered
said third-quarter profit slid 40% on higher credit
impairment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and lower
interest rates, although a tighter rein on costs helped it beat
expectations.
Underlying pretax profit came in at $745 million for the
three months ended Sept. 30, down from $1.24 billion a year ago,
but above the $502 million average of analysts' forecasts
compiled by the bank.
"Lower interest rates continue to impact income but we
remain well-positioned to meet our financial targets, albeit
with some delay," Chief Executive Bill Winters said in an
earnings statement.
The pandemic has brought on a perfect storm for many global
banks, propelling them to cut costs and restructure further as
bad loans mount, lending margins are squeezed and interest rates
hit rock-bottom or even turn negative.
StanChart, which is focused on Asia, Africa and the Middle
East, announced last month it would merge several businesses and
cut its number of senior executives.
Both StanChart and rival HSBC, whose shares have
nearly halved in value this year, are also grappling with
political uncertainty in Hong Kong - a key market for both of
them.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)