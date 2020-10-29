Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered : StanChart third-quarter profit slumps 40% on higher credit impairment

10/29/2020 | 12:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said third-quarter profit slid 40% on higher credit impairment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and lower interest rates, although a tighter rein on costs helped it beat expectations.

Underlying pretax profit came in at $745 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $1.24 billion a year ago, but above the $502 million average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank.

"Lower interest rates continue to impact income but we remain well-positioned to meet our financial targets, albeit with some delay," Chief Executive Bill Winters said in an earnings statement.

The pandemic has brought on a perfect storm for many global banks, propelling them to cut costs and restructure further as bad loans mount, lending margins are squeezed and interest rates hit rock-bottom or even turn negative.

StanChart, which is focused on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, announced last month it would merge several businesses and cut its number of senior executives.

Both StanChart and rival HSBC, whose shares have nearly halved in value this year, are also grappling with political uncertainty in Hong Kong - a key market for both of them.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.36% 319 Delayed Quote.-46.11%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -2.86% 373.7 Delayed Quote.-47.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 058 M - -
Net income 2020 964 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 15 280 M 15 272 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 85 389
Free-Float 93,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,14 $
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-47.54%15 831
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.78%302 778
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%253 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.14%206 577
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.64%183 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.7.64%149 648
