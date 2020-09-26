Standard Chartered : We've financed Donagamex's personal protective equipment production

Hanoi - Standard Chartered Bank today announced that Dong Nai Garment Joint Stock Company (Donagamex) has become the latest client to tap Standard Chartered's USD1 billion financing commitment in the global fight against COVID-19.

The Bank's extension of a credit limit of VND70 billion (equivalent to USD3 million) will provide Donagamex the working capital to ramp up production of medical and cloth masks as well as medical gowns to meet the rising demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) globally.

Donagamex, a subsidiary of Viet Nam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), started adding masks and medical to its production lines since early 2020 in response to the growing health threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Standard Chartered announced in March 2020 its commitment to provide not-for-profit financing to companies that provide goods and services to help combat the pandemic. Companies within the scope of this financing commitment include manufacturers and distributors in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare providers, as well as non-medical companies that offer products including ventilators, face masks, protective equipment, sanitisers, and other consumables. Organisations from other sectors that are planning to add manufacturing capabilities for such products are also eligible to apply for the programme.

Mr. Nirukt Sapru, CEO, Vietnam and ASEAN & South Asia Cluster Markets, Standard Chartered Bank, said: 'We are pleased that the initiative is helping more Vietnamese businesses make a difference in the global battle against COVID-19. Standard Chartered is committed to being here for our clients, partners and the community, particularly during challenging times like this. We have been and will continue to support the business community's efforts in building a better tomorrow for all of us.'

Mr Bui The Kich, Chairman and CEO, Donagamex, said: 'Since the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, one of our key focus has been on leveraging our manufacturing capabilities to get the right products to more people in need around the world. Standard Chartered's funding offers meaningful support for us as we look to ramp up the production of personal protective equipment.

