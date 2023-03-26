Standard Chartered agrees to sell business in Jordan

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered
plans to sell its Jordanian business to Arab Jordan Investment
Bank (AJIB), the two parties said on Sunday, as the
emerging markets-focused lender presses ahead with plans to exit
seven markets in Africa and the Middle East.
The bank entered into an agreement with AJIB, subject to
central bank approval, which will see Standard Chartered's
corporate, commercial and institutional banking, consumer
lending and private banking businesses migrated to AJIB.
All Standard Chartered Bank employees in Jordan will be
transferred to AJIB, it said an emailed statement.
Standard Chartered's Africa and Middle East CEO Sunil
Kaushal said the agreement is aligned with the banks global
strategy "to deliver efficiencies, reduce complexity, as well as
redirect resources within the Africa Middle East region to areas
with the greatest potential to drive scale, grow and better
support clients."
AJIB said the purchase falls within the Jordanian lender's
strategy to grow its market share in the country, which
continues to grow after it acquired HSBC's banking business in
Jordan in 2014 and National Bank of Kuwait's banking business in
Jordan in 2022.
Standard Chartered in April 2022 said it plans to leave
seven markets, consisting of Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan,
Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe.
The bank said at the time it was seeking to exit markets
where it is sub-scale and narrow its focus to faster-growing
markets in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens and
Elaine Hardcastle)