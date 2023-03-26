Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:26 2023-03-24 pm EDT
591.80 GBX   -6.42%
05:05aStandard Chartered agrees to sell business in Jordan
RE
04:40aStandard Chartered enters agreement to sell business in Jordan - statement
RE
03/24Exclusive-Split delays carbon accounting plan on banks' capital market deals -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered agrees to sell business in Jordan

03/26/2023 | 05:05am EDT
DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered plans to sell its Jordanian business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank (AJIB), the two parties said on Sunday, as the emerging markets-focused lender presses ahead with plans to exit seven markets in Africa and the Middle East.

The bank entered into an agreement with AJIB, subject to central bank approval, which will see Standard Chartered's corporate, commercial and institutional banking, consumer lending and private banking businesses migrated to AJIB.

All Standard Chartered Bank employees in Jordan will be transferred to AJIB, it said an emailed statement.

Standard Chartered's Africa and Middle East CEO Sunil Kaushal said the agreement is aligned with the banks global strategy "to deliver efficiencies, reduce complexity, as well as redirect resources within the Africa Middle East region to areas with the greatest potential to drive scale, grow and better support clients."

AJIB said the purchase falls within the Jordanian lender's strategy to grow its market share in the country, which continues to grow after it acquired HSBC's banking business in Jordan in 2014 and National Bank of Kuwait's banking business in Jordan in 2022.

Standard Chartered in April 2022 said it plans to leave seven markets, consisting of Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe.

The bank said at the time it was seeking to exit markets where it is sub-scale and narrow its focus to faster-growing markets in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK -7.46% 1.24 End-of-day quote.-2.36%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.36% 446.83 Real-time Quote.-2.24%
NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT S.A.K.P. 0.38% 1.062 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.51% 145.59 Real-time Quote.-4.45%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -6.42% 591.8 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 629 M - -
Net income 2023 3 404 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,19x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 20 357 M 20 357 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 82 319
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,23 $
Average target price 10,39 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC-4.92%20 357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%200 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%162 297
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
