    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
660.40 GBX   +3.16%
12:04aStanChart Completes Treasury Bond Futures Transaction in China in First for Foreign Banks
MT
01/04Standard Chartered becomes first foreign bank to trade bond futures in China
RE
2022Hong Kong offshore yuan deposit pool to get boost from China's reopening
RE
Standard Chartered becomes first foreign bank to trade bond futures in China

01/04/2023 | 10:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc's China unit said it had become the first foreign bank to trade treasury bond futures in the country which is deregulating capital markets.

The move comes as China steps up efforts to draw global investors amid months of foreign money outflows from its $20-trillion bond market.

In a statement on Wednesday, Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd said it had completed its first treasury bond futures transaction in China, with the permission of regulators.

Treasury bond futures are a key tool to manage interest rate risks, and China's opening-up of the market will allow foreign investors to better participate in its onshore bond market and promote yuan internationalisation, the bank said.

"We believe that the depth and breadth of global investors' participation in China's capital market will continue to increase" as more comprehensive risk management tools become available, its Asia chief executive officer Benjamin Hung said.

Overseas institutional investors had dumped a net 740 billion yuan ($107.48 billion) worth of Chinese bonds during a 10-month streak of outflows, amid geopolitical tensions, worries about China's economy, and U.S. interest rate premiums over China.

Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.33 trillion yuan at end-November, less than 3% of the total market size.

Standard Chartered's bond futures trading comes nearly three years after China in early 2020 freed up banks and insurers to participate in the market for the first time, selecting its top five banks for an initial pilot scheme.

"China's unwavering efforts towards expanding its opening-up, especially the continuous opening-up of the financial markets at a high standard, provides tremendous opportunities for Standard Chartered," said Jerry Zhang, vice chairman of the China unit.

In February 2022, Standard Chartered said it would invest $300 million in China-related businesses over the next three years and double the relevant profit contribution by end-2024.

($1 = 6.8847 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 3.16% 660.4 Delayed Quote.6.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.8868 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 262 M - -
Net income 2022 3 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,72x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 23 034 M 23 034 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,4%
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
