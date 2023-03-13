Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:30:13 2023-03-13 am EDT
700.00 GBX   -5.38%
06:04aStandard Chartered includes shares in south bound Stock Connect
AN
03:55aDUG Technology Reveals Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
MT
03/12Asian bank stocks tumble as US systemic concerns prevail
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered includes shares in south bound Stock Connect

03/13/2023 | 06:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Standard Chartered PLC on Monday said its Hong Kong shares have been included in the south bound Stock Connect programme, which allows investors in mainland China to invest in the Hong Kong market.

The London-based, Asia-focused bank said the inclusion of its Hong Kong shares in the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect schemes follows their addition to both the Hang Seng Composite Index and the Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap Index.

The south bound Stock Connect programmes allow mainland China investors to access Hong Kong shares, providing "new diversification opportunities", Standard Chartered said.

Standard Chartered Asia Chief Executive Officer Ben Hung said: "We are delighted to be included in the Stock Connect scheme and contribute to Hong Kong's role as the super-connector between mainland China and overseas investors. The inclusion will allow mainland Chinese investors to participate in our growth as we continue to invest and execute our strategy, as well as seize opportunities in China."

StanChart shares were down by 5.6% at 698.60 pence in London on Monday morning. In Hong Kong, the shares closed up 0.2% at HKD70.50.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 629 M - -
Net income 2023 3 404 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,63x
Yield 2023 2,54%
Capitalization 25 344 M 25 344 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 82 319
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 8,92 $
Average target price 10,27 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC18.86%25 344
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914