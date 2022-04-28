Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Standard Chartered PLC
  News
  Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/28 04:34:21 am EDT
546.40 GBX   +13.90%
Standard Chartered leads FTSE 100 higher in earnings-driven session

04/28/2022 | 04:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Standard Chartered jumps on forecast-beating Q1 profit

* Sainsbury's falls after profit warning

* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%

April 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday, driven by strong earnings updates from firms including Whitbread and Standard Chartered, although Sainsbury hit the bottom of the index after warning of a drop in annual profit due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The blue-chip index rose 0.8%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.9%.

Standard Chartered jumped 12.5% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the emerging markets-focused lender posted a forecast-beating 6% rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from higher interest rates aimed at controlling inflation.

Smith+Nephew gained 3% after the medical products maker topped first-quarter sales estimates, helped by a revival in elective surgeries that were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitbread added 2.7% after the Premier Inn owner resumed dividend payments and said its future bookings in leisure and business segments at its British hotels have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

"Broadly going through this reporting season, things are coming out pretty much where we want them if not better... the trouble with looking at the earnings is they're backwards looking," said Adrian Gosden, investment director at GAM Investments.

"The energy bills hit the UK consumer in April, that's when they really got stuck in and so it will take us through to the other side of the summer to get companies to report on the quarter that we're currently in to see how strong the consumer was in terms of willingness to pay a little bit more for what they wanted."

Bucking the positive mood, Sainsbury's fell 3.1% after the supermarket group followed market leader Tesco in flagging a lower annual profit due to soaring inflation.

Unilever rose 0.6% after the Dove soap maker posted upbeat quarterly sales as it hiked prices by more than 8% to offset higher supply chain and energy costs.

Grafton Group gained 5.5% to top the FTSE 150 after the building materials supplier reported a 17.5% rise in revenue. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.87% 7489.57 Delayed Quote.0.02%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.94% 20628.32 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
GRAFTON GROUP PLC 5.27% 1005.8 Delayed Quote.-22.71%
J SAINSBURY PLC -3.16% 231.8 Delayed Quote.-13.34%
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 3.09% 1308 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 14.28% 547.6 Delayed Quote.6.98%
TESCO PLC 0.22% 274.1 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
UNILEVER PLC -0.29% 3565.5 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
WHITBREAD PLC 2.21% 2822 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 603 M - -
Net income 2022 2 443 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 17 892 M 17 892 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,01 $
Average target price 9,04 $
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC6.98%17 892
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.31%356 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%292 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 774
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%176 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.09%168 954