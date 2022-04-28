Standard Chartered leads FTSE 100 higher in earnings-driven session

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Standard Chartered jumps on forecast-beating Q1 profit
* Sainsbury's falls after profit warning
* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%
April 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday,
driven by strong earnings updates from firms including Whitbread
and Standard Chartered, although Sainsbury hit the bottom of the
index after warning of a drop in annual profit due to the
cost-of-living crisis.
The blue-chip index rose 0.8%, while the
domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced
0.9%.
Standard Chartered jumped 12.5% to the top of the
FTSE 100 after the emerging markets-focused lender posted a
forecast-beating 6% rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from
higher interest rates aimed at controlling inflation.
Smith+Nephew gained 3% after the medical products
maker topped first-quarter sales estimates, helped by a revival
in elective surgeries that were delayed during the COVID-19
pandemic.
Whitbread added 2.7% after the Premier Inn owner
resumed dividend payments and said its future bookings in
leisure and business segments at its British hotels have
surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
"Broadly going through this reporting season, things are
coming out pretty much where we want them if not better... the
trouble with looking at the earnings is they're backwards
looking," said Adrian Gosden, investment director at GAM
Investments.
"The energy bills hit the UK consumer in April, that's when
they really got stuck in and so it will take us through to the
other side of the summer to get companies to report on the
quarter that we're currently in to see how strong the consumer
was in terms of willingness to pay a little bit more for what
they wanted."
Bucking the positive mood, Sainsbury's fell 3.1%
after the supermarket group followed market leader Tesco
in flagging a lower annual profit due to soaring
inflation.
Unilever rose 0.6% after the Dove soap maker posted
upbeat quarterly sales as it hiked prices by more than 8% to
offset higher supply chain and energy costs.
Grafton Group gained 5.5% to top the FTSE 150
after the building materials supplier reported a 17.5% rise in
revenue.
