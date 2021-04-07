Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
Standard Chartered : Currency Election Form

04/07/2021 | 07:14am EDT
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

All Correspondence to:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wan Chai, Hong Kong Shareholder Helpline: 2862 8555 You can check your holding at www.computershare.com/hk/investors

Shareholder Reference Number

Currency Election Form - Final Dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020

HK registered shareholders will automatically receive their cash dividend in Hong Kong Dollar, unless they have a standing instruction in place to receive it in another currency. If shareholders currently receive their dividend in Hong Kong Dollar and wish for this to continue, no further action is required.

Shareholders wishing to receive a cash dividend in an alternative currency (or who wish to change an existing currency election) should complete and return this Currency Election Form by 4:00 pm (Hong Kong time) on 21 April 2021, using the prepaid envelope provided.

If this form is incomplete or if paper instructions are received in any other format the shareholder's instructions will be deemed invalid and will be rejected. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited will not accept any liability in relation to such rejected instructions.

If our branch registrar does not receive your form in time, we will send you your dividend in accordance with your existing standing instruction. Please note that once your election form for this dividend has been received by our branch registrar, you will not be able to cancel or amend it.

I/We hereby elect to receive the dividend in the following currency (please select):

  Sterling   

  US$ Dollars   

  HK$ Dollars

Please note that you are not able to give instructions for your dividend to be paid in a combination of the available currencies.

In the event that we need to contact you regarding the processing of this form, please supply one of the following:

Daytime Telephone Number

Email Address (if available)

Please note that these contact details will not be recorded by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited for any future use.

Signature(s)

Date DD / MM / YY

For details of who needs to sign this form, please see the 'how to complete this form' notes at the bottom of this form.

If you are signing on behalf of a Corporate Body, please also state the capacity under which you are signing e.g. Company Director.

Signature (1) (Please sign in the box below)

Capacity of Signatory (1)

Signature (2) (Please sign in the box below)

Signature (3) (Please sign in the box below)

Signature (4) (Please sign in the box below)

Capacity of Signatory (2)

Stamp of Corporate Body

A Corporate should affix its common seal or sign under the hand of a duly authorised official who should state his/her capacity.

Company Seal/Stamp

How to complete this form

Please use a black pen. Print in CAPITAL letters inside the boxes as shown in this example.

Signature(s)

A

B

C

1

2

3

X

You must sign this form as follows in the spaces provided:

Joint Holding:

The signatures of all joint holders are required. If the holder is under 18, a parent or legal guardian must sign and state their capacity.

Power of Attorney:

To sign under Power of Attorney, you must have already lodged an original or certified copy of the Power of Attorney with the Registrar. If you have not previously lodged this

document for notation, please attach it to this form when you return it.

Please note that Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited requires a photocopy Power of Attorney to be certified under the Powers of Attorney Ordinance

(Cap.31). It must be certified in ink on every page by the donor, or by a solicitor or stockbroker, to state that it is a true and complete copy of the original. Computershare

Hong Kong Investor Services Limited cannot accept a photocopy that has not been certified in ink on every page.

Companies:

In the case of joint holders ALL must sign. In the case of a corporation this form should be signed by two authorised signatories (e.g. Director & Company Secretary) stating

their capacity. Alternatively, this form can be signed by a director of the company in the presence of a witness who attests the signature or under its common seal.

Deceased Shareholder:

Where the shares are in the name of a deceased holder, instructions signed by the Executors or Administrators should indicate the name of the deceased.

Please return this form to:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

The privacy and security of your personal data is taken very seriously and at all times the share issuer and registrar will comply with the prevailing laws and regulations governing confidentiality, data protection and security of information.

For more information on how your personal data is processed and your privacy rights, a privacy notice is available on the share issuer's website sc.com/hk/privacy-policy-statement.

For more information on how your personal data is processed and your privacy rights, you should check with the share issuer.

CCS8741                STDH

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
