Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andy Halford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Standard Chartered PLC b) LEI U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: GB0004082847 b) Nature of the transaction i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.03 5.03 17,448 8,217 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.03 5.03 17,448 8,217 e) Date of the transaction 17 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Hung 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Asia b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Standard Chartered PLC b) LEI U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: GB0004082847 b) Nature of the transaction i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan ii) Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.030 5.038 4,750 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.030 5.038 4,750 100,000 e) Date of the transaction i) 17 March 2021

ii) 18 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Winters 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Standard Chartered PLC b) LEI U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: GB0004082847 b) Nature of the transaction i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.03 5.03 28,178 13,271 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price £ Volumei) sii) 5.03 5.03 28,178 13,271 e) Date of the transaction 17 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Standard Chartered PLC b) LEI U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: GB0004082847 b) Nature of the transaction i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.03 5.03 5,513 2,597 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.03 5.03 5,513 2,597 e) Date of the transaction 17 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sunil Kaushal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Africa & Middle East b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Standard Chartered PLC b) LEI U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: GB0004082847 b) Nature of the transaction i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £ Volumei) 5.03 3,521 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price £ Volumei) 5.03 3,521 e) Date of the transaction 17 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tracey McDermott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Head, Conduct, Financial Crime and Compliance b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Standard Chartered PLC b) LEI U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: GB0004082847 b) Nature of the transaction i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to transaction described in i) above c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.03 5.03 2,807 1,324 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price £ Volumei) ii) 5.03 5.03 2,807 1,324 e) Date of the transaction 17 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON London Stock Exchange

