Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andy Halford
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Standard Chartered PLC
b)
LEI
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: GB0004082847
b)
Nature of the transaction
i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan
ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.03 5.03
17,448 8,217
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.03 5.03
17,448 8,217
e)
Date of the transaction
17 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ben Hung
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Asia
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Standard Chartered PLC
b)
LEI
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: GB0004082847
b)
Nature of the transaction
i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan
ii) Sale of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.030 5.038
4,750 100,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.030 5.038
4,750 100,000
e)
Date of the transaction
-
i) 17 March 2021
-
ii) 18 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Bill Winters
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Standard Chartered PLC
b)
LEI
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: GB0004082847
b)
Nature of the transaction
i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan
ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.03 5.03
28,178 13,271
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price £
Volumei) sii)
5.03 5.03
28,178 13,271
e)
Date of the transaction
17 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Smith
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Risk Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Standard Chartered PLC
b)
LEI
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: GB0004082847
b)
Nature of the transaction
i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan
ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.03 5.03
5,513 2,597
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.03 5.03
5,513 2,597
e)
Date of the transaction
17 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sunil Kaushal
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Africa & Middle East
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Standard Chartered PLC
b)
LEI
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: GB0004082847
b)
Nature of the transaction
i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price £
Volumei)
5.03
3,521
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price £
Volumei)
5.03
3,521
e)
Date of the transaction
17 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Tracey McDermott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Head, Conduct, Financial Crime and Compliance
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Standard Chartered PLC
b)
LEI
U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: GB0004082847
b)
Nature of the transaction
i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan
ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to transaction described in i) above
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.03 5.03
2,807 1,324
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price £
Volumei) ii)
5.03 5.03
2,807 1,324
e)
Date of the transaction
17 March 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON London Stock Exchange