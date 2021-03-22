Standard Chartered : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andy Halford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.03 5.03

17,448 8,217

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.03 5.03

17,448 8,217

e)

Date of the transaction

17 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ben Hung

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Asia

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Sale of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.030 5.038

4,750 100,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.030 5.038

4,750 100,000

e)

Date of the transaction

  • i) 17 March 2021

  • ii) 18 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Bill Winters

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.03 5.03

28,178 13,271

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price £

Volumei) sii)

5.03 5.03

28,178 13,271

e)

Date of the transaction

17 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to the transaction described in i) above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.03 5.03

5,513 2,597

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.03 5.03

5,513 2,597

e)

Date of the transaction

17 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sunil Kaushal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Africa & Middle East

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volumei)

5.03

3,521

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price £

Volumei)

5.03

3,521

e)

Date of the transaction

17 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tracey McDermott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Head, Conduct, Financial Crime and Compliance

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Standard Chartered PLC

b)

LEI

U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: GB0004082847

b)

Nature of the transaction

i) Exercise of LTIP award granted in March 2018 under the 2011 Standard Chartered Share Plan

ii) Sale of shares to cover tax in relation to transaction described in i) above

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.03 5.03

2,807 1,324

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price £

Volumei) ii)

5.03 5.03

2,807 1,324

e)

Date of the transaction

17 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON London Stock Exchange

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters, CBE and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Maria da Conceicao das Neves Calha Ramos; Philip George Rivett; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
