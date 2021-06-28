Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered : Ghana to fund new highway stretch with loan from Standard Chartered

06/28/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACCRA, June 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry has signed a loan agreement worth 280 million euros ($334 million) with Standard Chartered to fund a new section of highway, the British bank said on Monday.

The loan will fund a 64-killometre (40-mile) section of Ghana's Eastern Corridor that will include two flyovers and interchanges, 11 pedestrian bridges and three mixed-use bridges, the bank said in a statement.

"Having operated in Ghana for over 125 years, we are able to advise and play a leading role in tapping liquidity around the world for major sustainable infrastructure projects in the country,” said Xorse Godzi, Standard Chartered's country head in Ghana.

Ghana's finance ministry said in March the government would borrow up to $5 billion from capital markets this year to finance its 2021 budget and manage its debt.

($1 = 0.8387 euros) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Cooper Inveen Editing by Aaron Ross and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -1.93% 460.2 Delayed Quote.0.71%
THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK 0.32% 31.6 End-of-day quote.27.83%
All news about STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
10:53aGhana to fund new highway stretch with loan from Standard Chartered
RE
10:53aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : Ghana to fund new highway stretch with loan from Standard ..
RE
07:18aSTANDARD CHARTERED  : Special Report - How Beijing humbled Britain's mighty HSBC
RE
03:40aExport-Import Bank of India to List Bonds Worth $78 Million on Singapore Exch..
MT
06/25Gold set for weekly gain as inflation data calms Fed taper fears
RE
06/25Global banks preparing to leverage SWIFT's new platform for international pay..
AQ
06/23ORANGE  : Issues $1.79 Billion Bonds in Two-Tranche Deal
MT
06/23SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Greater Bay Area Manufacturers Se..
MT
06/23Gold gains after U.S. Fed chief calms rate hike jitters
RE
06/22HSBC  : Standard Chartered Start Recruitment Amid New China, Hong Kong Investmen..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 128 M - -
Net income 2021 2 015 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 20 268 M 20 317 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 82 084
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,51 $
Average target price 7,91 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
David Whiteing Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC0.71%20 317
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.23%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.31%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.33%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 066