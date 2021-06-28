Standard Chartered : Ghana to fund new highway stretch with loan from Standard Chartered

ACCRA, June 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry has
signed a loan agreement worth 280 million euros ($334 million)
with Standard Chartered to fund a new section of highway, the
British bank said on Monday.
The loan will fund a 64-killometre (40-mile) section of
Ghana's Eastern Corridor that will include two flyovers and
interchanges, 11 pedestrian bridges and three mixed-use bridges,
the bank said in a statement.
"Having operated in Ghana for over 125 years, we are able to
advise and play a leading role in tapping liquidity around the
world for major sustainable infrastructure projects in the
country,” said Xorse Godzi, Standard Chartered's country head in
Ghana.
Ghana's finance ministry said in March the government would
borrow up to $5 billion from capital markets this year to
finance its 2021 budget and manage its debt.
($1 = 0.8387 euros)
