    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Standard Chartered : Notification of Major Holdings

05/06/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

  1. Issuer Details
    ISIN GB0004082847
    Issuer Name
    STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
    UK or Non-UK Issuer
    UK
  2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name
    Norges Bank
    City of registered office (if applicable) Oslo
    Country of registered office (if applicable) Norway
  2. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Apr-2021

1

  1. Date on which Issuer notified
    04-May-2021
  2. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both

Total number

rights attached

through financial

.

in % (8.A +

of voting rights

to shares (total

instruments (total of

8.B)

held in issuer

of 8.A)

8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

2.843930

0.000000

2.843930

22175790

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

3.93

0.000000

3.93

30982444

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of direct

Number of indirect

% of direct

% of indirect

shares ISIN

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

code(if possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0004082847

22175790

2.843930

Sub Total 8.A

22175790

2.843930%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that

% of

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

may be acquired if the

voting

instrument

date

period

instrument is

rights

exercised/converted

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash

Number of

% of

financial

voting

date

period

settlement

voting rights

instrument

rights

Sub Total 8.B2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

Ultimate

Name of

if it equals or is

through financial

equals or is

controlled

higher than the

instruments if it equals

higher than the

controlling person

undertaking

notifiable

or is higher than the

notifiable

threshold

notifiable threshold

threshold

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Contact information: Louis Philpott

Group Corporate Secretariat 02078852055

  1. Date of Completion 04-May-2021
  2. Place Of Completion Oslo, Norway

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters, CBE and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Maria da Conceicao das Neves Calha Ramos; Philip George Rivett; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

3

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:08:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
