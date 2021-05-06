Standard Chartered : Notification of Major Holdings

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

Issuer Details

ISIN GB0004082847

Issuer Name

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name

Norges Bank

City of registered office (if applicable) Oslo

Country of registered office (if applicable) Norway Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Apr-2021