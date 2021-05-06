Standard Chartered : Notification of Major Holdings

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Contact information: Louis Philpott
Group Corporate Secretariat 02078852055
-
Date of Completion 04-May-2021
-
Place Of Completion Oslo, Norway
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:
Chairman:
José María Viñals Iñiguez
Executive Directors:
William Thomas Winters, CBE and Andrew Nigel Halford
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
David Philbrick Conner; Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson, CBE (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Maria da Conceicao das Neves Calha Ramos; Philip George Rivett; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread