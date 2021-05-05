Standard Chartered : WAIVERS FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH NOTE (1) TO EACH OF RULES 17.03(3), 17.03(9) AND 17.03(18) OF THE HONG KONG LISTING RULES IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED 2021 STANDARD CHARTERED SHARE PLAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with limited liability)

(Registered Number: 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

WAIVERS FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH NOTE (1) TO EACH OF RULES 17.03(3), 17.03(9) AND 17.03(18) OF THE HONG KONG LISTING RULES IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED 2021 STANDARD CHARTERED SHARE PLAN

Rule 17.01 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules provides that all schemes involving the grant by a listed issuer of options over new shares or other new securities of the listed issuer to, or for the benefit of, the specified participants of such schemes must be subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted conditional waivers to the Company from strict compliance with Note (1) to each of Rules 17.03(3), 17.03(9) and 17.03(18) of Chapter 17 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules in relation to the 2021 Standard Chartered Share Plan. Note (1) to each of Rules 17.03(3), 17.03(9) and 17.03(18) govern matters relating to: (i) the total number of securities which may be issued under a stock option scheme; (ii) the minimum exercise price of options; and (iii) permitted alterations to a stock option scheme, respectively.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting despatched to shareholders on 8 April 2021 contains, among other things, information on the 2021 Standard Chartered Share Plan and details of the Resolution to be proposed at the Company's AGM for shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the 2021 Standard Chartered Share Plan.

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Notice of Annual General Meeting contains, among other things, information on the proposed 2021 Standard Chartered Share Plan. The 2021 Standard Chartered Share Plan is being proposed as an 'umbrella' plan under which the Company's discretionary share awards will be made, subject to the Company having obtained the necessary approvals from its shareholders at the Company's next AGM, which is scheduled to take place on 12 May 2021.

1