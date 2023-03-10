Advanced search
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:05:17 2023-03-10 am EST
746.40 GBX   -3.69%
08:32aStandard Chartered-owned crypto custodian registers with Luxembourg regulator
RE
07:12aStocks sharply lower amid banking sell-off
AN
05:12aBanks Shares Slide Hammers FTSE as U.S. Jobs Data Looms
DJ
Standard Chartered-owned crypto custodian registers with Luxembourg regulator

03/10/2023 | 08:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Zodia Custody, a crypto custodian owned by Standard Chartered, said on Friday it has registered its Irish unit with Luxembourg's financial regulator.

The registration will allow Zodia to provide digital asset custody services for financial institutions in Luxembourg, the company said.

According to the regulator's website, Zodia will be subject to supervision from the watchdog for compliance with rules around anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.

"There is a massive opportunity for financial institutions to offer a range of products and services related to cryptoassets," John Cronin, chief executive of Zodia Custody Ireland, said in a statement on Friday.

Cronin said the firm is seeing increasing interest from investors in establishing products such as a "RAIF" - a type of Luxembourg investment fund for alternative assets that can be set up without regulatory approval.

The registration was first reported by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 629 M - -
Net income 2023 3 404 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,90x
Yield 2023 2,45%
Capitalization 26 253 M 26 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 82 319
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC24.52%26 253
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042