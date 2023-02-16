Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chartered PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

(STAN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-02-15 am EST
729.20 GBX   +1.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Chartered's Fourth Quarter Profit Rose, Lifted by Higher Interest Rates

02/16/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang


Standard Chartered PLC's fourth-quarter profit rose compared as higher interest rates boosted the bank's income and helped offset continued impairment pressure from its exposure to China's real estate liquidity crisis.

The London-based lender said Thursday that underlying pretax profit, which is adjusted for non-cash items and exceptional or infrequent transactions, was $529 million, compared with a restated profit of $439 billion in the year-earlier period.

On a statutory basis, the bank's fourth-quarter pretax profit was $123 million, compared with a loss of $208 million a year earlier.

Operating income rose 12% to $3.74 billion, mainly driven by a 19% jump in its net interest income.

In the same statement, Standard Chartered unveiled a new share-buyback program worth $1 billion, and declared a final 2022 dividend of 14 cents per share.

The Asia-focused lender upgraded its return-on-equity guidance, and now targets a return on tangible equity approaching 10% in 2023. It expects the metric to exceed 11% in 2024.

The bank had previously guided for a 10% return on tangible equity target in 2024.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 0000ET

Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 319 M - -
Net income 2022 3 105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 25 388 M 25 388 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 81 864
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,76 $
Average target price 9,31 $
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José María Viñals Iñiguez Group Chairman
Roel Louwhoff Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Tracey McDermott Group Head-Conduct, Financial Crime & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC17.16%25 388
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.32%420 035
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.55%284 845
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 411
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.46%185 940
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%160 085