13 May 2024

Singapore - Standard Chartered announced the appointment of three new additions to its Transaction Banking global leadership team - Mahesh Kini as Global Head of Cash Management, Mark Troutman as Global Head of Transaction Banking Corporate Sales, Dhiraj Rajan Bajaj as Global Head of Transaction Banking Financial Institutions Sales.

Mahesh joined the Bank in early May and is based in Singapore. An experienced global leader with strong expertise in Cash Management and Client Coverage, he has been in the banking industry for close to 30 years and worked in China, India, and Singapore. Mahesh was most recently the Head of International Banking, APAC, Commercial Banking at JP Morgan, and prior to that led global and regional transaction banking teams at HSBC, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

Mark joined in March and is based in Singapore. Prior to this appointment, he was the Group Head of Sales, Global Transaction Services at DBS. With more than 30 years of global experience in Transaction Banking Sales covering a broad range of client segments and industries, Mark also held similar leadership roles earlier in HSBC, where he was last Global Head of Corporate Sales and led regional teams across Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York and Singapore.

Based in Hong Kong, Dhiraj also joined Standard Chartered in March and was most recently the Global Head of Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and the APAC Head of Financial Institutions Sales for Global Transaction Services at Bank of America N.A. He brings to the Bank a strong track record of leading treasury sales and driving commercial growth across both Financial Institutions and NBFIs.

All three appointments report to Michael Spiegel, Global Head of Transaction Banking, and join the Transaction Banking Management Team.

"These appointments are in line with our continued focus on delivering excellence to our clients through investments in our talent, platforms and partnerships," said Michael Spiegel, Global Head of Transaction Banking. "Mahesh, Mark, and Dhiraj bring extensive expertise and experience and will be instrumental in deepening our client focus and elevating our franchise."

Standard Chartered is among the top five largest trade banks in the world, powering businesses of the real economy with world-class cash management, trade finance and working capital solutions across some of the world's most dynamic regions. In Q1 2024, its Payments and Liquidity income was up by 7 per cent driven by higher volumes and margin growth from disciplined passthrough rate management in a continued high interest rate environment. While Trade & Working Capital income decreased 2 per cent as a result of margin compression and lower volumes, the Bank remains focused on supporting the growth ambitions of its clients by building its capabilities through innovation and partnerships.

