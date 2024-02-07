Standard Chartered PLC is the leading banking group in the emerging countries. Net banking product breaks down by activity as follows: - retail and private banking (52.2%): sale of products and traditional banking services, issue of credit cards, consumer and real estate loans, small and medium business loans, on-line banking, etc.; - commercial, corporate, investment, and market banking (47.6%): business financing, credit unions, sales of structured products, cash and rate management, security compensation and conservation, fund management, etc.; - other (0.2%). At the end of 2022, the group had USD 461.7 billion in current deposits and USD 310.6 billion in current loans. NBP breaks down geographically as follows: Europe and the Americas (3.4%), Asia (75.7%), Africa and the Middle East (17.1%) and other (3.8%).

Sector Banks