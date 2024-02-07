Feb 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc is tapping UK political heavyweights Charles Roxburgh and Sajid Javid as potential candidates for its next chair when Jose Vinals steps down, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered: 82% of transactions are executed without human intervention
January 17, 2024 at 06:59 am EST
