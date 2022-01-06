Log in
UBS, Bank of America order Hong Kong office changes as COVID cases rise

01/06/2022 | 02:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Banks in Hong Kong are taking steps to lower the number of people at the workplace after operating at near full capacity for the past few months, as the city tightens curbs due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Bank of America has encouraged its staff to work from home from Jan. 7-24, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo that was sent on Thursday.

Earlier, UBS Group said, also in a memo to staff, that it would split its 2,500 Hong Kong workforce into two groups, with each returning to the workplace on alternate weeks.

The moves come amid worries of a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections in the Asian financial hub. Hong Kong has announced a two-week ban on some inbound flights, slapped curbs on indoor dining and closed swimming pools, bars and other venues.

The city recorded 38 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

UBS staff have been told to minimise "cross floor" travel in the bank's offices and not to socialise with members not in their own team, according to the memo.

UBS and Bank of America said staff had to wear masks when not at their desks, according to their memos.

Standard Chartered divided its 6,000 workforce into teams earlier this week.

Financial institutions in Hong Kong have been operating at almost full capacity for the past few months, unlike most other major centres like New York or London, as the city stuck to a zero-COVID strategy by largely isolating itself from the world.

On Dec. 31, a streak of three months without community cases ended with the first local transmission of the Omicron variant.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.69% 47.18 Delayed Quote.6.05%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -1.24% 460.2 Delayed Quote.2.63%
UBS GROUP AG 0.65% 17.15 Delayed Quote.4.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 873 M - -
Net income 2021 2 514 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,81x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 19 207 M 19 223 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 82 084
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,24 $
Average target price 7,68 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
José Viñals Group Chairman
Michael A. Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Roel Louwhoff Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC2.63%19 223
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.99%484 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.05%386 125
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%249 859
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.98%208 492
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.70%195 356