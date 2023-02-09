UK's FTSE 100 hits another record high; Standard Chartered tops index

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Feb 9 (Reuters) -
Britain's FTSE 100 index rose for the third straight session
on Thursday after breaching its record-high level again, buoyed
by a slate of upbeat earnings and merger talks tied to Standard
Chartered.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.3% higher after
hitting a record high of 7,949.57 in intraday trading, the third
time it has hit a new peak in less than a week.
Standard Chartered jumped 11.4% to record its
best day in more than nine months after Bloomberg News reported
that First Abu Dhabi Bank is pressing ahead with an
all-cash bid of $30 billion-$35 billion for the Asia-focussed
bank.
AstraZeneca rose 4.1%, logging its biggest
single-day percentage gain in nearly a year, after the drugmaker
forecast earnings growth in 2023.
"The broad environment is a really positive one for the UK
equity market," said James Klempster, deputy head of multi-asset
at Liontrust.
"The last couple of years have had an environment that
suits the kind of sector composition that the UK has, so it's
not a surprise to see UK generally faring well."
Meanwhile, Bank of England policymakers
disagreed
about where interest rates need to go to tame inflation,
with Governor Andrew Bailey stressing the uncertainty of the
outlook, a week after the BoE suggested its run of rate hikes
might be peaking.
Investors will keep a close eye on the UK gross domestic
product (GDP) data due to be published on Friday, a key metric
in gauging the state of the economy.
Weighing the FTSE 100 down were losses in Entain,
which tumbled 14.0% after MGM's chief executive officer
said on Wednesday that the company had "moved on" from the
gambling firm amid speculation of a takeover.
Watches of Switzerland Group slumped 11.0% after it
gave its quarterly trading update, taking the
domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index 0.1% lower.
