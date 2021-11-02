Announcement of the board approved of the 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/02 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/02 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/1/1~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3371013 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1526457 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):634029 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):747177 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):625114 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):533781 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.99 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):7410775 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):2267792 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):4162403 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA