Announcement of the board approved of the 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements
11/02/2021 | 03:39am EDT
Provided by: Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
15:09:44
Subject
Announcement of the board approved of the
2021Q3 consolidated financial statements
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/1/1~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3371013
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1526457
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):634029
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):747177
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):625114
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):533781
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.99
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):7410775
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2267792
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):4162403
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
