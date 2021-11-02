Log in
    1720   TW0001720001

STANDARD CHEM & PHARM CO., LTD.

(1720)
Announcement of the board approved of the 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements

11/02/2021 | 03:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 15:09:44
Subject 
 Announcement of the board approved of the
2021Q3 consolidated financial statements
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/1/1~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3371013
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1526457
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):634029
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):747177
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):625114
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):533781
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.99
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):7410775
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2267792
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):4162403
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 305 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2020 524 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2020 696 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 6 889 M 247 M 247 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tzu Ting Fan General Manager & Director
Reynold Hsu Finance Manager
Chin Tsai Fan Chairman
Lin Yu Li Independent Director
Hwei-Jiung Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHEM & PHARM CO., LTD.2.25%247
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.58%429 166
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.08%342 546
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.70%250 413
PFIZER, INC.18.83%244 676
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.66%226 023