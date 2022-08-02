Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chem & Pharm CO., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1720   TW0001720001

STANDARD CHEM & PHARM CO., LTD.

(1720)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
44.65 TWD   +0.45%
04:50aSTANDARD CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the company's board of directors agreeing to lift the prohibition on competition for manager
PU
04:50aSTANDARD CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the board approved of the 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements
PU
07/12STANDARD CHEM & PHARM : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Standard Chem & Pharm : Announcement of the board approved of the 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 16:37:09
Subject 
 Announcement of the board approved of the
2022Q2 consolidated financial statements
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/1/1~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,718,231
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,154,744
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):507,469
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):681,309
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):563,072
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):401,907
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.25
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,794,599
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,002,029
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):4,290,333
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 134 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 979 M 265 M 265 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart STANDARD CHEM & PHARM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Standard Chem & Pharm CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHEM & PHARM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,65 TWD
Average target price 47,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
Managers and Directors
Tzu Ting Fan General Manager & Director
Reynold Hsu Finance Manager
Chin Tsai Fan Chairman
Lin Yu Li Independent Director
Hwei-Jiung Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD CHEM & PHARM CO., LTD.3.60%265
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.66%457 241
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.35%291 787
PFIZER, INC.-14.46%283 967
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.80%274 351
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.25%265 004