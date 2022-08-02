Standard Chem & Pharm : Announcement of the board approved of the 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements

|
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/02
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/02
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/1/1~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,718,231
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,154,744
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):507,469
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):681,309
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):563,072
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):401,907
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.25
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,794,599
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,002,029
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):4,290,333
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA