Standard Chem & Pharm : Announcement of the board approved of the 2022Q2 consolidated financial statements

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/08/02 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/02 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/1/1~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,718,231 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,154,744 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):507,469 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):681,309 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):563,072 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):401,907 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.25 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,794,599 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):4,002,029 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):4,290,333 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA