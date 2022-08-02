Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Chem & Pharm CO., LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1720   TW0001720001

STANDARD CHEM & PHARM CO., LTD.

(1720)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
44.65 TWD   +0.45%
Standard Chem & Pharm : Announcement of the company's board of directors agreeing to lift the prohibition on competition for manager

08/02/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/02 Time of announcement 16:37:30
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's board of directors
agreeing to lift the prohibition on competition for
manager
Date of events 2022/08/02 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/02
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
CHEN,WEI-REN, Vice President
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
CHEN,WEI-REN, Vice President: Corporate director representative and Chairman
of ZHAN-SHUO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period of serving as manager of Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
Approved by all the directors present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
