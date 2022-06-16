Standard Foods : Announcement of the 14th term of Directors' election result(including independent directors)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director and independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (a)Ter-Fung Tsao, Director(Representative of Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.) (b)Jason Hsuan, Director(Representative of Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.) (c)Wendy Tsao, Director(Representative of Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.) (d)Arthur Tsao, Director(Representative of Charng Hui Ltd.) (e)Ben Chang, Independent Director (f)George Chou, Independent Director (g)Daniel Chiang, Independent Director 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (a)Ter-Fung Tsao, Chairman of Standard Foods Corporation (b)Jason Hsuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TPV Technology Co., Ltd. (c)Wendy Tsao, Chairman of Green Wall Enterprise Co., Ltd. (d)Arthur Tsao, CEO & General Manager of Standard Foods Corporation (e)Ben Chang, Institutional Directors'Representative of Polytronics Technology Corporation (f)George Chou, Independent Director of Yulon Motor Co., Ltd. (g)Daniel Chiang, Chairman of Purestone Capital Group 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (a)Ter-Fung Tsao, Director(Representative of Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.) (b)Jason Hsuan, Director(Representative of Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.) (c)Wendy Tsao, Director(Representative of Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.) (d)Arthur Tsao, Director(Representative of Charng Hui Ltd.) (e)Ben Chang, Independent Director (f)George Chou, Independent Director (g)Daniel Chiang, Independent Director (h)David Wang, Independent Director 6.Resume of the new position holder: (a)Ter-Fung Tsao, Chairman of Standard Foods Corporation (b)Jason Hsuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TPV Technology Co., Ltd. (c)Wendy Tsao, Chairman of Green Wall Enterprise Co., Ltd. (d)Arthur Tsao, CEO and General Manager of Standard Foods Corporation (e)Ben Chang, Institutional Directors'Representative of Polytronics Technology Corporation (f)George Chou, Independent Director of Yulon Motor Co., Ltd. (g)Daniel Chiang, Chairman of Purestone Capital Group (h)David Wang, Chairman and CEO of Taiwan Medical Supply, Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired and re-election. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (a)Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative: Ter-Fung Tsao): 22,650,057 shares. (b)Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative: Jason Hsuan):22,650,057 shares. (c)Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative: Wendy Tsao):22,650,057 shares. (d)Charng Hui Ltd.(Representative:Arthur Tsao):6,669,471 shares (e)Ben Chang:0 shares (f)George Chou:0 shares (g)Daniel Chiang:0 shares (h)David Wang:0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13 to 2022/06/12. 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/16 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:1/3 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None