Standard Foods : Announcement of the expiration of the 4th term for the Company's Remuneration Committee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(a)Ben Chang, Independent Director
(b)George Chou, Independent Director
(c)Daniel Chiang, Independent Director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(a)Ben Chang, Institutional Directors'Representative of Polytronics
Technology Corporation
(b)George Chou, Independent Director of Yulon Motor Co., Ltd.
(c)Daniel Chiang, Chairman of Purestone Capital Group
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/12
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company will hold a board meeting to appoint Remuneration Committee
members.