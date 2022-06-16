Standard Foods : Announcement of the expiration of the 4th term for the Company's Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (a)Ben Chang, Independent Director (b)George Chou, Independent Director (c)Daniel Chiang, Independent Director 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (a)Ben Chang, Institutional Directors'Representative of Polytronics Technology Corporation (b)George Chou, Independent Director of Yulon Motor Co., Ltd. (c)Daniel Chiang, Chairman of Purestone Capital Group 5.Name of the new position holder:NA 6.Resume of the new position holder:NA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/12 10.Effective date of the new member:NA 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company will hold a board meeting to appoint Remuneration Committee members.