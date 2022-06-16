Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Standard Foods Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1227   TW0001227007

STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION

(1227)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
46.20 TWD   +0.43%
05:33aSTANDARD FOODS : Announcement of the 3rd term of Audit Committee members
PU
05:23aSTANDARD FOODS : Announcement of the expiration of the 4th term for the Company's Remuneration Committee
PU
05:23aSTANDARD FOODS : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions
PU
Standard Foods : Announcement of the expiration of the 4th term for the Company's Remuneration Committee

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:12:59
Subject 
 Announcement of the expiration of the 4th term for
the Company's Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/16
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(a)Ben Chang, Independent Director
(b)George Chou, Independent Director
(c)Daniel Chiang, Independent Director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(a)Ben Chang, Institutional Directors'Representative of Polytronics
Technology Corporation
(b)George Chou, Independent Director of Yulon Motor Co., Ltd.
(c)Daniel Chiang, Chairman of Purestone Capital Group
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/14~2022/06/12
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company will hold a board meeting to appoint Remuneration Committee
members.

Disclaimer

Standard Foods Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
