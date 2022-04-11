Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Standard Foods Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1227   TW0001227007

STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION

(1227)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
49.90 TWD   -0.20%
03/31Standard Foods Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/21STANDARD FOODS : The board of directors approved the distributable compensation for directors and employees of 2021.
PU
03/21STANDARD FOODS : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
Standard Foods : Announcement to comply with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to suspend production on behalf of subsidiary Standard Foods (China) Ltd.

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 18:25:32
Subject 
 Announcement to comply with the local government's
epidemic prevention policy to suspend production
on behalf of subsidiary Standard Foods (China) Ltd.
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:Standard Foods (China) Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
99% owned subsidiary of the Company.
5.Cause of occurrence:Standard Foods (China) Ltd.,
the subsidiary of the Company, complies with the
local government's epidemic prevention policy to suspend
production until April 17 (12:00 p.m.).
6.Countermeasures:
The Company will make necessary inventory redeployment.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Standard Foods Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 45 330 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3 662
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Standard Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arthur Tsao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Hong Chief Financial Officer
Te Feng Tsao Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Yih Chun Yao Chief Investment Officer
Chung Pen Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION-5.67%1 566
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.31%367 804
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.39%87 689
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.92%53 576
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY14.04%50 147
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.64%45 917