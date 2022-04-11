Standard Foods : Announcement to comply with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to suspend production on behalf of subsidiary Standard Foods (China) Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11 2.Company name:Standard Foods (China) Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: 99% owned subsidiary of the Company. 5.Cause of occurrence:Standard Foods (China) Ltd., the subsidiary of the Company, complies with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to suspend production until April 17 (12:00 p.m.). 6.Countermeasures: The Company will make necessary inventory redeployment. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.