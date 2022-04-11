Standard Foods : Announcement to comply with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to suspend production on behalf of subsidiary Standard Foods (China) Ltd.
04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
18:25:32
Subject
Announcement to comply with the local government's
epidemic prevention policy to suspend production
on behalf of subsidiary Standard Foods (China) Ltd.
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:Standard Foods (China) Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:
99% owned subsidiary of the Company.
5.Cause of occurrence:Standard Foods (China) Ltd.,
the subsidiary of the Company, complies with the
local government's epidemic prevention policy to suspend
production until April 17 (12:00 p.m.).
6.Countermeasures:
The Company will make necessary inventory redeployment.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Standard Foods Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.