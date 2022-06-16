Standard Foods : Important resolution of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Ratification of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: The 14th term of board of directors(including independent directors) 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendment of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets of the Company. Approved the amendment of the Rules of Procedures for Shareholders'Meeting of the Company. Adoption of the Proposal for Releasing Directors from Non-competition. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None