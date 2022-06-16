Standard Foods : Important resolution of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:08:48
Subject
Important resolution of 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/16
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Ratification of 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
The 14th term of board of directors(including independent directors)
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the amendment of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets of the Company.
Approved the amendment of the Rules of Procedures for Shareholders'Meeting
of the Company.
Adoption of the Proposal for Releasing Directors from Non-competition.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Standard Foods Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.