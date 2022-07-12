Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Standard Foods Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1227   TW0001227007

STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION

(1227)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
45.25 TWD   -2.06%
04:24aSTANDARD FOODS : SFC will participate in MasterLink Securities online investor conference.
PU
06/17STANDARD FOODS : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend.
PU
06/17STANDARD FOODS : Announcement of the chairperson elected by the Board of Directors
PU
Standard Foods : SFC will participate in MasterLink Securities online investor conference.

07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 16:13:54
Subject 
 SFC will participate in MasterLink Securities
online investor conference.
Date of events 2022/07/14 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:30 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To provide an update on the company's operation results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Standard Foods Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 34 307 M - -
Net income 2021 2 457 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 41 106 M 1 377 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 662
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Standard Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arthur Tsao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Hong Chief Financial Officer
Te Feng Tsao Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Yih Chun Yao Chief Investment Officer
Chung Pen Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION-14.46%1 377
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.04%323 744
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.08%86 412
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.55%46 967
THE HERSHEY COMPANY13.60%45 190
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.44%45 109