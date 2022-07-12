Standard Foods : SFC will participate in MasterLink Securities online investor conference.
07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: STANDARD FOODS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
16:13:54
Subject
SFC will participate in MasterLink Securities
online investor conference.
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:30 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To provide an update on the company's operation results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
