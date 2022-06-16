Standard Foods : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/16 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative:Ter-Fung Tsao) Director Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative:Jason Hsuan) Director Charng Hui Ltd.(Representative:Arthur Tsao) 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Companies with similar business covered by company's target industries. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period of serving as director of Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The proposal has been approved by the majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative:Ter-Fung Tsao) Director Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative:Jason Hsuan) Director Charng Hui Ltd.(Representative:Arthur Tsao) 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Director Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative:Ter-Fung Tsao) Director of Standard Investment (China) Ltd. Director Mu Te Investment Co., Ltd.(Representative:Jason Hsuan) Chairman of Shanghai Standard Foods Co., Ltd. Chairman of Standard Investment (China) Ltd. Chairman of Standard Foods (China) Ltd. Chairman of Standard Foods (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. Chairman of Le Bonta Wellness Co., Ltd. Director Charng Hui Ltd.(Representative:Arthur Tsao) Director & General Manager of Standard Investment (China) Ltd. Director & General Manager of Shanghai Standard Foods Co., Ltd. Director & General Manager of Standard Foods (China) Ltd. Director & General Manager of Standard Foods (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. Vice-Chairman of Le Bonta Wellness Co., Ltd. Chairman of Shanghai Le Ben De Health Technology Co., Ltd. Chairman of Shanghai Dermalab Corporation Chairman of Shanghai Le Ho Industrial Co., Ltd. Chairman of Shanghai Le Min Industrial Co., Ltd. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Shanghai Standard Foods Co., Ltd: 3F, Building 8, No. 1128 Wuzhong Road, Shanghai City Standard Investment (China) Ltd.: No. 88 Dalian West Road, Taicang Port Economic and Technological Development Zone (New Area) Standard Foods (China) Ltd.: No. 88 Dalian West Road, Taicang Port Economic and Technological Development Zone (New Area) Shanghai Dermalab Corporation: Room 728, 7F, No. 180 Hua Shen Road, Shanghai Free-Trade Zone, China Le Bonta Wellness Co., Ltd.: Room 5, 4F, No. 39 Jiatai Road, Shanghai Free-Trade Zone, China Shanghai Le Ben De Health Technology Co., Ltd.: 3F, Building 8, No. 1128 Wuzhong Road, Shanghai City Standard Foods (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.: No. 99 Sandu Road, Fujian Free-Trade Zone (Xiamen), China Shanghai Le Ho Industrial Co., Ltd.: Room BN138, Building 22, No. 1-30 Minbei Road, Shanghai City Shanghai Le Min Industrial Co., Ltd.: Room BN139, Building 22, No. 1-30 Minbei Road, Shanghai City 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Shanghai Standard Foods Co., Ltd: Manufacture and sale of edible oils and nutritious foods Standard Investment (China) Ltd.: Investing and sale of edible oils and nutritious foods Standard Foods (China) Ltd.: Manufacture and sale of edible oils and nutritious foods Shanghai Dermalab Corporation: Sale of foods and cosmetics and import and export business Le Bonta Wellness Co., Ltd.: Sale of foods and cosmetics and import and export business Shanghai Le Ben De Health Technology Co., Ltd.: Technical consultant on health technology, consulting and service Standard Foods (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.: Manufacture and sale of edible oils and nutritious foods Shanghai Le Ho Industrial Co., Ltd.:Management of properties Shanghai Le Min Industrial Co., Ltd.:Management of properties 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA