Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Life Aberdeen plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SL.   GB00BF8Q6K64

STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC

(SL.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

After vowels, abrdn loses capital letter in brand revamp

07/05/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The offices of Standard Life Aberdeen in Saint Andrew Square Edinburgh, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - British investment manager abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, is dropping the capital letter from its name, it said on Monday as it rolled out a branding revamp.

Abrdn received a large amount of publicity, much of it negative, when it announced name change plans in April.

Stephen Bird, CEO of abrdn, said the asset manager had in addition decided to drop the capital "A" following positive feedback on a lower-case name from clients and employees.

All the changes take effect from Monday.

"Branding had to be simple, clear and distinctive," Bird told Reuters.

The asset manager, a sponsor of the Scottish Open golf tournament and Edinburgh International Festival, said the name would be pronounced Aberdeen.

It is also simplifying its structure to focus on three areas: investments, adviser and personal.

"I came into a merging company. It had been taking too long to merge and too long to prove the benefits of the original concept," Bird said.

Abrdn's share price edged 0.36% higher in mid-session trading, broadly in line with the wider market.

Bird, a former Citi executive, joined abrdn in Sept 2020.

Standard Life merged with Aberdeen-based Aberdeen Asset Management to form Standard Life Aberdeen in 2017 and life insurer Phoenix bought the company's European and UK insurance businesses the following year.

Phoenix took on the Standard Life brand from the asset manager in Feb 2021 and sold back some of the businesses it bought in 2018, as the pair simplified the partnership.

Bird declined to detail the cost of the branding change, which was undertaken by Wolff Olins, but said it had been covered by the sale of the Standard Life brand.

Abrdn also said on Monday it was partnering with charity Hello World to fund computer hubs in "disconnected communities".

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
09:50aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS  : Fortress-led bid for Britain's Morrisons is 'good va..
RE
05:40aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN  : officially changes name to abrdn
AQ
03:38aBritish Asset Manager Standard Life Aberdeen Changes Name To Abrdn
MT
06/29FTSE 100 Rises 0.3% as Construction Stocks Gain
DJ
06/29STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN  : Unit Sells $907 Million Stake In HDFC Life
MT
06/29FTSE 100 Tipped to Open Lower After Mixed Asia, U.S. Sessions
DJ
06/23STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN  : ESG a key concern, despite many not knowing what it me..
PU
06/21Think global for post-Brexit City of London reform, top financiers say
RE
06/03STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN  : We've published our 2020 TCFD and environment report
PU
06/02STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN  : Moody's Affirms Standard Life Aberdeen's A3 Rating, St..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 485 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net income 2021 327 M 453 M 453 M
Net cash 2021 849 M 1 176 M 1 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 5,44%
Capitalization 5 792 M 7 990 M 8 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 029
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 274,10 GBX
Average target price 311,31 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Mike Tumilty Global Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-2.56%8 186
BLACKROCK, INC.23.85%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.18%78 923
UBS GROUP AG13.59%55 145
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION20.74%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.46%44 625