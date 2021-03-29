Playing a constructive role in the decarbonisation of the global economy: Standard Life Aberdeen joi...

We are pleased to confirm that we have joined the Net Zero Asset Manager initiative - an initiative that will see asset managers work in collaboration with clients to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner. For us this means developing net zero solutions across asset classes to enable our clients to reach their net zero 2050 goals. We will also work with current, and prospective clients, to outline how net zero goals can be delivered alongside risk-adjusted returns.



Stephen Bird, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Life Aberdeen says:



'We are delighted to join the Net Zero Asset Manager initiative today and demonstrate our support for the global net zero 2050 goal. This is another significant milestone in our commitment to play a constructive role in the decarbonisation of the global economy and enable our clients to reach their net zero ambitions. To drive that change, we are developing a range of net zero solutions and look forward to working with our clients to increase the percentage of our AUM that is aligned to net zero over time.'

