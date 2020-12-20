Log in
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC

(SL.)
Standard Life Aberdeen : Top industry accolades for our adviser platforms

12/20/2020 | 03:11pm EST
Our commitment to delivering excellence in the service and technology we provide for advisers has been recognised at the Schroders UK Platform Awards 2020. The winners of the awards are voted for by advisers themselves.

At a virtual ceremony, our Wrap and Elevate platforms enjoyed success in four categories - retaining the titles also won in 2019:
'Best for Service' for Wrap
'Best Platform Provider under £25bn' for Elevate
'Best Platform Provider over £25bn' for Wrap - the seventh consecutive year we've won the award for best large platform
'Leading Platform for Model Portfolio Services' for Wrap.

Additionally, and reflecting our strengthening partnership, Standard Life and FNZ were runner-up for 'Best Use of Platform Technology'.

The UK Platform Awards celebrate the best of intermediary platforms, as well as new technology, new innovations and new ways of connecting advisers and their clients - all of particular importance this year in the context of the pandemic. The awards also consider how effectively companies are reflecting environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in the ways in which they invest and operate.

Following the awards, Noel Butwell, CEO, Adviser Platforms, commented:

'I am never complacent about the recognition we receive, particularly from our advisers who are at the very heart of the experience and service we deliver. Like us, they have had to overcome many challenges within their businesses, and the fact that they take the time out to vote for us is a reflection of the strong relationships our teams maintain.

In a year of such change, I'm proud of what we have achieved - delivering almost a dozen platform releases remotely, creating even more value for advisers, and continuing to enhance the overall experience we offer them. As we aim to be the easiest business for advisers to do business with, more than ever, I'm grateful to every single person who has helped us accomplish what we have during 2020.'

Disclaimer

Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:10:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 411 M 1 906 M 1 906 M
Net income 2020 -380 M -513 M -513 M
Net cash 2020 578 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,7x
Yield 2020 6,24%
Capitalization 6 092 M 8 221 M 8 229 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 278,59 GBX
Last Close Price 286,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Bird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
Mike Tumilty Global Chief Operating Officer
Stephanie Bruce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Jonathan Dixon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-12.77%8 221
BLACKROCK, INC.39.01%106 574
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.2.68%60 943
UBS GROUP AG1.72%50 399
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-18.95%36 145
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.24.18%34 065
