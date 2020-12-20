Standard Life Aberdeen : Top industry accolades for our adviser platforms

Our commitment to delivering excellence in the service and technology we provide for advisers has been recognised at the Schroders UK Platform Awards 2020. The winners of the awards are voted for by advisers themselves.

At a virtual ceremony, our Wrap and Elevate platforms enjoyed success in four categories - retaining the titles also won in 2019:

•'Best for Service' for Wrap

•'Best Platform Provider under £25bn' for Elevate

•'Best Platform Provider over £25bn' for Wrap - the seventh consecutive year we've won the award for best large platform

•'Leading Platform for Model Portfolio Services' for Wrap.



Additionally, and reflecting our strengthening partnership, Standard Life and FNZ were runner-up for 'Best Use of Platform Technology'.

The UK Platform Awards celebrate the best of intermediary platforms, as well as new technology, new innovations and new ways of connecting advisers and their clients - all of particular importance this year in the context of the pandemic. The awards also consider how effectively companies are reflecting environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in the ways in which they invest and operate.

Following the awards, Noel Butwell, CEO, Adviser Platforms, commented:

'I am never complacent about the recognition we receive, particularly from our advisers who are at the very heart of the experience and service we deliver. Like us, they have had to overcome many challenges within their businesses, and the fact that they take the time out to vote for us is a reflection of the strong relationships our teams maintain. In a year of such change, I'm proud of what we have achieved - delivering almost a dozen platform releases remotely, creating even more value for advisers, and continuing to enhance the overall experience we offer them. As we aim to be the easiest business for advisers to do business with, more than ever, I'm grateful to every single person who has helped us accomplish what we have during 2020.'