Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited    SLI   GB0033875286

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

(SLI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

01/20/2021 | 02:02am EST
20 January 2021

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: SLI), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme: General Blocklisting
Period of return: From: 21 July 2020 To: 20 January 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: 12,825,000
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals:  Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 12,825,000

   

Name of contact: Sam Walden, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 01481 745385

- Ends -

 For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Standard Investments
Graeme McDonald (Senior Fund Control Manager)
Jason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)
Oli Lord (Deputy Fund Manager)
0131 372 0134
0131 372 1619
0131 245 6077
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford		 020 3100 0000

© PRNewswire 2021
