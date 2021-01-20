Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

20 January 2021
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Blocklisting Interim Review
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: SLI), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.
|Name of applicant:
|Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
|Name of scheme:
|General Blocklisting
|Period of return:
|From:
|21 July 2020
|To:
|20 January 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:
|12,825,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|12,825,000
|Name of contact:
|Sam Walden, Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01481 745385
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|Aberdeen Standard Investments
Graeme McDonald (Senior Fund Control Manager)
Jason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)
Oli Lord (Deputy Fund Manager)
0131 372 0134
0131 372 1619
0131 245 6077
|Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford
|020 3100 0000
