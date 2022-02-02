Log in
    SLI   GB0033875286

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

(SLI)
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

02/02/2022 | 02:01am EST
To:       Company Announcements

Date:    2 February 2022

Company:  Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject:  Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a dividend of 1.0p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2021 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend (“PID”)      0.791 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend (“Non PID”)           0.209 pence per share 

Ex-Dividend Date -             10 February 2022

Record Date -                     11 February 2022

Payment Date -                  25 February 2022

Dividend per Share -          1.0p


All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel:  01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186


