Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date: 2 February 2022

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a dividend of 1.0p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2021 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend (“PID”) 0.791 pence per share

Ordinary Dividend (“Non PID”) 0.209 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date - 10 February 2022

Record Date - 11 February 2022

Payment Date - 25 February 2022

Dividend per Share - 1.0p



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186