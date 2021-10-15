Log in
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : Interim Accounts

10/15/2021
15 October 2021

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Interim Accounts

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the “Company”) announces that its Interim Report and Consolidated Accounts for the half year ended 30 June 2021 are available from the Company’s website at:

www.slipit.co.uk

All enquiries to:

Jason Baggaley – Real Estate Fund Manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel:  07801039463 or jason.baggaley@abrdn.com

Mark Blyth – Real Estate Deputy Fund Manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07703695490 or mark.blyth@abrdn.com

Gregg Carswell - Senior Fund Control Manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07800898212 or gregg.carswell@abrdn.com


