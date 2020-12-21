Log in
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

(SLI)
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : Purchase of own ordinary shares

12/21/2020 | 06:29am EST
21 December 2020

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (“the Company”)
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
 

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 18 December 2020 the Company purchased 20,733 Ordinary Shares at a price of 55.16 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company’s issued ordinary share capital comprises:

404,523,267 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
2,342,152 Ordinary shares held in treasury
406,865,419 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 404,523,267 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel:  01481 745385

 


© PRNewswire 2020
