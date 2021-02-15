Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : Purchase of own ordinary shares

Log in
15 February 2021

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (“the Company”)
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES

On 12 February 2021 the Company purchased 142,429 Ordinary Shares at a price of 61.49 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company’s issued ordinary share capital comprises:

403,009,887 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

3,855,532 Ordinary shares held in treasury

406,865,419 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 403,009,887 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel:  01481 745385


© PRNewswire 2021
