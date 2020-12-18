Log in
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

(SLI)
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust : s) in Company

12/18/2020 | 06:02am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Ltd
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Brewin Dolphin Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 16TH December 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17/12/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.9942% N/A 9.9942% 404,544,000
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 10.0767% N/A 10.0767%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORD GBP0.01
GB0033875286
N/A 40,430,950 N/A 9.9942%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 40,430,950 9.9942%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2




 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
ORD GBP0.01
Indirect – Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited A/c JPAL 0.0336% N/A 0.0336%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited A/c NOM 4.7876% N/A 4.7876%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited A/c GROSS 2.4054% N/A 2.4054%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited A/c CHARITY 2.7676% N/A 2.7676%
TOTAL 9.9942%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Figures based on shares in issue of 404,544,000.
The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.

   

Place of completion Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Date of completion 17th December 2020

© PRNewswire 2020
