  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Standard Lithium Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLI   CA8536061010

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

(SLI)
  Report
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Standard Lithium Ltd. and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

11/18/2021 | 03:55pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: SLI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Standard Lithium is the subject of a research report published by Blue Orca Capital on November 18, 2021. According to the report, the Company’s claims of 90% extraction rates of battery-grade lithium from its Arkansas sites are not supported by filings with state regulators. The report also claims that the Company’s claims of achieving “proof of concept” with extraction technology are false. The Company’s German joint venture partner reportedly says proof of concept has not been achieved and that “extraction is not fully there where we would like it to be.” Based on this news, shares of Standard Lithium fell more than 23% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


All news about STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
03:55pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Sta..
BU
02:23pSLI INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Standard Lithium Ltd. Investors..
BU
11/16STANDARD LITHIUM : Provides Update on Annual Filings - Form 6-K
PU
11/15Standard Lithium Provides Update on Annual Filings
AQ
11/12Standard Lithium Provides Update on Annual Filings
AQ
11/12STANDARD LITHIUM : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
11/12Standard Lithium Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
11/08Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F/A)
PU
10/28Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F)
PU
10/25STANDARD LITHIUM : Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Years..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 4,29 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 21,0 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 855 M 1 468 M 1 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 427x
EV / Sales 2023 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Standard Lithium Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,58 CAD
Average target price 9,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert Mintak Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Andrew Robinson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kara Norman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.349.12%1 472
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.52.19%57 080
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.74%45 944
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.117.41%19 097
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.32%10 630
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.33.53%4 957