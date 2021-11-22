Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Standard Lithium Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLI   CA8536061010

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

(SLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) on Behalf of Investors

11/22/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 18, 2021, before the market opened, Blue Orca Capital issued a research report alleging that Standard Lithium’s claims of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration plant has no evidence to back it up. The report claimed that “undisclosed to investors, production data submitted by Standard Lithium to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission appears to show that the Demonstration Plant, which has been operating for 18 months, is barely achieving a fraction of this projected recovery rate,” and that the demonstration plant has only been achieving an average lithium recovery rate of 13%.

On this news, Standard Lithium stock fell $1.86, or 18.8%, to close at $8.01 per share on November 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 18, after the market closed, Standard Lithium issued a response purporting to dispute the Blue Orca report. Among other things, the Company stated that “the only data reported to the AOGC, in compliance with the requirements of the AOGC, were those volumes of lithium chloride solution that were temporarily stored on Standard Lithium’s site and these have no correlation with actual lithium recovery rates observed in the plant.”

Then, on November 22, 2021, Blue Orca responded in a series of tweets, calling the Company’s response “nonsense.” It further stated that “[t]he AOGC permit, which any investor can review, plainly requires the reporting of output of lithium chloride and carbonate in a separate category 2(c) from the volumes stored onsite 2(e). The data we used 2(c) is plainly labelled as the output data.” Moreover, regarding Standard Lithium’s claim that the AOGC data does not include lithium chloride that has been produced and subsequently reinjected, Blue Orca stated that the “output volumes reported under 2(c) are clearly shown as being ‘sent for reinjection.’” Blue Orca reiterated that the Company “claims to have reached ‘proof of concept,’” but the potential joint venture partner “denies it has reached this milestone.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.85, or 9%, to close at $8.43 per share on November 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Standard Lithium securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
05:52pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Standard Li..
BU
11/19Energy Stocks Sink as Crude Oil Prices Slide
MT
11/19INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
BU
11/19REPEAT -- Standard Lithium Comments On Short Seller Report
GL
11/19MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : Standard Lithium Comments On Short Seller Report; S..
MT
11/19STANDARD LITHIUM : Comments On Short Seller Report - Form 6-K
PU
11/18Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
11/18Standard Lithium Comments On Short Seller Report
GL
11/18The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)..
BU
11/18INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Standard Lithiu..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4,29 M 3,38 M 3,38 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 21,0 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 740 M 1 372 M 1 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 400x
EV / Sales 2023 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Standard Lithium Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,72 CAD
Average target price 9,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target -8,27%
Managers and Directors
Robert Mintak Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Andrew Robinson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kara Norman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.314.04%1 377
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.47.12%56 213
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.35%46 137
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.125.46%18 685
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.65%10 678
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.45.82%5 085