    SLI   CA8536061010

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

(SLI)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Standard Lithium Ltd. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/28/2022 | 03:46pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: SLI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 19, 2020 and November 17, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 28, 2022.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Standard Lithium overstated the recovery efficiencies of the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction (“LiSTR”) technology. The final product lithium extraction at the Company’s southern Arkansas demonstration plant were not as high as the Company touted to investors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Standard Lithium, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 138 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 438 M 1 127 M 1 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 95,7%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,93 CAD
Average target price 11,54 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Managers and Directors
Robert Mintak Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Andrew Robinson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kara Norman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.-27.22%1 131
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-11.10%54 480
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION3.66%49 454
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.40%15 339
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.17.77%12 194
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED2.41%5 446